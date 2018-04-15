Uruguay: Central bank seeks further finance cooperation

President of the Central Bank of Uruguay Mario Bergara gives remarks. Photo: Yin Lu/GT

During a press conference at the Uruguay Embassy in Beijing on April 10, the President of the Central Bank of Uruguay Mario Bergara said that as China aims to increase openness and expand cooperation, more confidence and stability will be brought to the world's finance market.According to Bergara, Uruguay aims to deepen their strategic partnership with China. "We look forward to exploring the enormous potential of our cooperation within the Belt and Road initiative," he said during an interview with the Xinhua News Agency.Uruguay also hopes to learn from China's experience in building digital payment systems, Bergara said. The Ambassador of Uruguay to China Fernando Lugris was also present at the press conference.In 2018, China and Uruguay celebrate their 30th year of diplomatic ties, and China is Uruguay's largest trade partner.