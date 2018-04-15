British expert fears UK may be dragged into deeper conflict after Syria strikes

The next few days will show whether Britain is being dragged into a far deeper and deadly conflict, a British academic said Saturday in response to the US-led strikes on Syria.
Professor Anthony Glees, director of the Center for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, told Xinhua: "A new Cold War is underway after the United States, Britain and France launched military strikes on Syria before seeking authorisation of the UN Security Council, which has the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security."
Commenting on the overnight air strikes, Glees said "these are very serious times."
He stressed the need for consistency of purpose and the strength that come from unity amongst all those who value international law and the need to protect people from being wiped out with chemical and biological weapons, whether in the Middle East or on the streets of Salisbury in London.
"I do not think the UK is in any position to do what it actually will take to curb (Syrian President Bashar) Assad, which is to force him to make peace or be got rid of," he said.
"Brexit
and the aftermath of the Iraq war of 2003 have reduced hugely the UK's capacity to provide the follow through that is needed," he said. "A single strike in which the UK participates may just about get past the UK voters."
"It was a grave error to turn a blind eye in 2013, to try to appease Assad," he said. "Now we're not appeasing Assad, but can't force him to the peace table. A new Cold War is underway."
"The next few days will show whether we are being dragged into a far deeper and deadly conflict. I fear there is no easy way out," he added.