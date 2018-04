2 dead, 2 injured in south China building collapse

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a building collapsed on Saturday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



The collapse happened at noon in Nahuang Village under the regional capital of Nanning. Four villagers were buried and then pulled out of debris by rescuers. Two of them died despite treatment in hospital, according to local authorities.



The cause of the accident is under investigation.