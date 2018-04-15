Greece calls for political, sustainable solution in Syria after air strikes

Greece on Saturday called on the international community to "remain focused on finding a political and sustainable solution in Syria" following the US-led air strikes against Damascus over the alleged use of chemical weapons.



"Greece unequivocally condemns the use of chemical weapons and supports the efforts to eradicate them. The international community must thoroughly investigate every relevant incident and perpetrators must be held accountable," read an e-mailed statement issued by the Greek Foreign Ministry.



"At the same time, the international community must remain focused on finding a political and sustainable solution in Syria; a solution that will end the war and restore peace in the country and the region, that will allow for the return of millions of refugees to their homes, and that will protect the whole population, including all religious and cultural communities," the statement continued.



Athens called all sides to contribute to efforts to reach ceasefire and assure access to humanitarian aid for battered populations.



"Diplomacy must return to centre stage, and the efforts within the framework of the UN must be continued," the ministry underlined.



Greece's steady policy is that its participation in military operations comes only under UN Security Council mandate, Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yorgos Katrougalos added when asked by local media regarding Greece's stance following the latest developments.



Also on Saturday, Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini expressed his disappointment with the western powers following the overnight attack on Syria.



"The situation in Syria has been horrible for seven years. I am so disappointed with great powers," Soini said, adding that he believes a political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations will be the only solution.

