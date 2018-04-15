Russia tables draft resolution likely to condemn US-led strikes on Syria

Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Saturday that his delegation is putting forward a "brief" draft resolution for the UN Security Council to vote on at the end of Saturday's emergency meeting on Syria.



The resolution is most likely to condemn the missile attacks on Syria carried out jointly by the United States, France and Britain on Friday.



"We call on the United States and its allies to immediately end the aggressive actions against Syria and to refrain from them in the future," Nebenzia told the Security Council, branding Friday's airstrikes as "hooliganism in international relations."

