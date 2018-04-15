UN chief calls for adherence to UN Charter, int'l law on Syria issue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday expressed concern over Friday's joint military action against Syria by the United States, France and Britain, and called for adherence to the UN Charter and international law on the issue.



"As secretary-general of the United Nations, it is my duty to remind member states that there is an obligation, particularly when dealing with matters of peace and security, to act consistently with the Charter of the United Nations and with international law in general," Guterres told an emergency Security Council meeting requested by Russia.



"The UN Charter is very clear on these issues. The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. I call on the members of the Security Council to unite and exercise that responsibility," he said.



"I urge all member states to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate matters and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people."



Guterres said he had been following closely the reports of airstrikes in Syria conducted by the three countries, all of them are permanent members of the Security Council.



The three countries indicated that they were targeting the chemical weapons capabilities of the Syrian government and to deter their future use, said Guterres.



The airstrikes were reportedly limited to three military locations inside Syria. The first target included the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center at al-Mazzah Airport in Damascus; the second, an alleged chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs; and the third, an alleged chemical weapons equipment storage site and command post, also near Homs, said the UN chief.



The Syrian government announced surface-to-air missile response activity. Both US and Russian sources indicated there were no civilian casualties, he said.



The United Nations, however, is unable to independently verify the details of those reports, he said.



The United States, France and Britain launched missile attacks in Syria on Friday following reports of alleged chemical weapons use in Douma near the capital city of Damascus on April 7.

