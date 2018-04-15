Germany to push for new int'l efforts for lasting ceasefire in Syria

Germany is to push for new international efforts together with France to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday.



Maas said a new format of talks on the issues of Syria would be introduced since earlier talks in Geneva, Astana and Sochi failed to contain the conflicts.



He added Germany and France will work on all "influential states" to seek a political solution in the war-torn country.



Representatives from Germany, France, the United States and Britain is set to meet in London on Sunday, coordinating future possible measures after US-led strike on Syria on early Saturday.



The air raids targeted at Syrian government forces in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in the rebel-held town Douma a week ago.



The Syrian government has denied the allegation and called the reports fake news used by the West to justify its attacks on Syria.



The German government has maintained a clear stance on the incident as some local media dubbed "Ready to help, but not militarily."



Earlier in this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said twice that Germany would not participate in possible strikes on Syria, but would fully support "all diplomatic steps" and works of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.



Although Germany has deployed planes over Syria and ships on the Mediterranean, their tasks are strictly restricted to recon, refuel and logistics. The troops need parliamentary authorization to operate beyond their current mission.

