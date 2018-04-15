Austrian chancellor expresses "serious concerns" about escalation of conflict in Syria

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Saturday expressed "serious concern" for the escalation of the conflict in Syria, while showed "understanding" for the coordinated military action of the United States, Britain and France in Syria.



Both Kurz and Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl expressed understanding for the coordinated action, and showed the "serious concern" .



"I understand this limited military action with the aim of preventing further war crimes with chemical weapons, " Kurz said to the Austrian media on Saturday.



But he said it is more important now to prevent further escalation, urging the responsible actors to hold political talks under UN mediation and to comply with international law in order to alleviate the suffering of the people of Syria, who have already suffered enough, said Kurz.



The United States, France and Britain launched a joint military strike on Syria early on Saturday without the authorization of the United Nations.



The air raids targeted at Syrian government forces in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in the rebel-held town Douma a week ago.



The Syrian government has denied the allegation and called the reports fake news used by the West to justify its attacks on Syria.

