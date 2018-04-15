Two killed, four injured in Los Angeles music studio fire

Two people were killed and four others hospitalized in a fire on Saturday in Studio City, a community located 10 kilometers west of Los Angeles downtown.



According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), 83 firefighters responded to the incident at a one-story commercial building about 7:00 a.m. Saturday and extinguished the flames inside a small music studio in just 28 minutes.



The Fire Department said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, two were in critical condition and two others were transported to a hospital in unknown conditions.



Cause of the fire is under investigation by the LAFD Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section and cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner.



Los Angeles Times reported that the single-story building houses 13 independent producers and studios who work 24 hours every day.



Devan Greene, a security guard who works nearby, was quoted as saying that he saw smoke and called 911 at 6:54 a.m.



"Then I saw about six or seven guys running out, and the next thing you know, it's black smoke and the whole thing was just on fire," Greene said, adding rap music is recorded at the studios.

