US-led airstrikes have limited effect on deterring Syrian gov't

The US-led military attack on Syria has limited influence on curbing fighting capacity of the Syrian forces, Osama Danura, a Syria political expert who holds PhD in political science, said on Saturday.



On earlier Saturday, the United States, Britain and France launched a missile attack on military positions in Syrian capital Damascus and the central province of Homs to retaliate for the Syrian government's alleged use of chemical weapons in a rebel-held district east of Damascus last week.



Danura said the strike will not turn the time back nor bring the defeated rebels back to areas which had been under their control.



Surely the attack targeted military positions including scientific research facility, but it didn't cause a dysfunction in the structure of the Syrian forces.



"Moreover, the air defenses in Syria destroyed most of the missiles. And Russia will give Syria the S300 defense system, a big blow to Israel which the US does not expect to see," added Danura.



Russia would not respond directly. Dunara concluded that once Russia gave Syrians advanced air defenses, it would be a strong blow to the US-led attack as well as to Israel.



He pointed out there were two motives behind the US and its allies' strike on Syria. One is the US desires to punish the Syrian government and its allies for dislodging the rebels from the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus who have been formed and financed by regional powers allied with the US



The other is the US wants to undermine Russia's influence in Syria as it always attempts to foment troubles in areas where Russia is enjoying influence.



The strikes on Syria can be also seen as a way of the US exporting its internal crisis abroad as there are resignations of some administration officials nearly every week, said the expert.



"The pretext of chemical weapons use appeared to be a lie when the US and its allies decided to time their attack with the arrival of the international inspectors of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he added.



Danura accused that what the US and its allies have done was dangerous not only on the Syrian side but also on the world's peace and security for its violation of the international law and UN charter.



He said the relationship between the US and Russia would witness more tensions after the strikes which could bring the world back to the times of the Cold War and even worse.

