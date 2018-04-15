Protest against US-led air strikes on Syria to be held in US western state

People protest against U.S. strike on Syria outside the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 14, 2018. The United States launched precise strike in cooperation with Britain and France against Syrian military facilities on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
People protest against U.S. strike on Syria outside the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 14, 2018. The United States launched precise strike in cooperation with Britain and France against Syrian military facilities on Friday.A protest against US-led military strikes on Syria is being planned for Saturday afternoon in the US western state of Oregon, a non-profit organization announced.