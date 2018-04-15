SofistiCat feline beauty contest held in Bucharest, Romania

A British shorthair cat is seen during the SofistiCat feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, April 14, 2018. The two-day contest kicked off here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua

A Russian Blue cat reacts during the SofistiCat feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, April 14, 2018. The two-day contest kicked off here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua

A Sphinx cat is seen during the SofistiCat feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, April 14, 2018. The two-day contest kicked off here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua

A Norwegian forest cat is seen during the SofistiCat feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, April 14, 2018. The two-day contest kicked off here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua

A British shorthair cat is seen during the SofistiCat feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, April 14, 2018. The two-day contest kicked off here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua