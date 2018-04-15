Tourists go sightseeing on cantilever bridge in Chongqing, SW China

Tourists go sightseeing on a transparent horseshoe-shaped cantilever bridge at the Yunyang Longgang Geological Park in Chongqing, southwest China, April 14, 2018. The cantilever bridge is built at an altitude of 1,010 meters, with a vertical drop of 718 meters directly under the skywalk to the ground and a cantilever extending to 21.34 meters. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists go sightseeing on a transparent horseshoe-shaped cantilever bridge at the Yunyang Longgang Geological Park in Chongqing, southwest China, April 14, 2018. The cantilever bridge is built at an altitude of 1,010 meters, with a vertical drop of 718 meters directly under the skywalk to the ground and a cantilever extending to 21.34 meters. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists go sightseeing on a transparent horseshoe-shaped cantilever bridge at the Yunyang Longgang Geological Park in Chongqing, southwest China, April 14, 2018. The cantilever bridge is built at an altitude of 1,010 meters, with a vertical drop of 718 meters directly under the skywalk to the ground and a cantilever extending to 21.34 meters. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists go sightseeing on a transparent horseshoe-shaped cantilever bridge at the Yunyang Longgang Geological Park in Chongqing, southwest China, April 14, 2018. The cantilever bridge is built at an altitude of 1,010 meters, with a vertical drop of 718 meters directly under the skywalk to the ground and a cantilever extending to 21.34 meters. Photo:Xinhua