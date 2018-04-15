Sensational Butterflies Exhibition held at Natural History Museum in London, Britain

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/15 8:42:03

A butterfly rests on a leaf at the Sensational Butterflies Exhibition at Natural History Museum in London, Britain, on April 14, 2018. The exhibition lasts till Sept. 16, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

A butterfly rests on a plant at the Sensational Butterflies Exhibition at Natural History Museum in London, Britain, on April 14, 2018. The exhibition lasts till Sept. 16, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

A butterfly rests on a girl's clothes at the Sensational Butterflies Exhibition at Natural History Museum in London, Britain, on April 14, 2018. The exhibition lasts till Sept. 16, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

Butterflies rest on a plant at the Sensational Butterflies Exhibition at Natural History Museum in London, Britain, on April 14, 2018. The exhibition lasts till Sept. 16, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus