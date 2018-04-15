Iran's top leader calls US-led attack on Syria "crime"

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday denounced the airstrikes on Syria launched by the US, Britain and France as a "crime."



"I overtly declare that the presidents of the United States and France and the prime minister of Britain have committed crimes (in Syria) and are criminals," Khamenei said in a meeting with Iranian officials and the ambassadors of Islamic states, reported khamenei.ir website, which is affiliated to the leader's office.



"They (the US and its allies) will not gain from their raid on Syria, as they did not benefit from their crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria over the past years," he added.



Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned the US, Britain and France for launching airstrikes against Syria.



"This invasion is a clear violation of international regulations and undermining Syria's national sovereignty and integrity," the ministry said in a statement.



Earlier Saturday morning, the US, in cooperation with Britain and France, attacked Syrian military facilities reportedly related to Syria's chemical weapons capabilities to retaliate for the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian troops early the month in an attack on the rebel-held town of Douma near the Syrian capital Damascus.



The Syrian government has strongly denied the allegations.

