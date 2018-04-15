People enjoy warm spring day on campus in Philadelphia, US

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/15 11:47:19

People enjoy a warm spring day on the campus of University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the United States, April 14, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

People enjoy a warm spring day on the campus of University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the United States, April 14, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

People enjoy a warm spring day on the campus of University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the United States, April 14, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

People enjoy a warm spring day on the campus of University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the United States, April 14, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus