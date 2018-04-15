Buddhist monks clean and wash Buddha statues during Songkran Water Festival in Laos

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/15 14:01:53

Buddhist monks clean and wash Buddha statues during the Songkran Water Festival celebrations at the Sensoukaram Temple in Luang Prabang, Laos, April 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)


 

