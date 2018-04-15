Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/15 14:32:24
An Air China flight from Changsha to Beijing was diverted to Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, due to "illegal interference" on Sunday.
Flight CA1350 landed at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport at 9:58 a.m. and all the passengers were returned to the terminal buildings safely, Henan Airport Group said in a statement, adding that the airport was operating normally.
No further details about the diversion were released.
The plane departed Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, at 8:40 a.m. and was expected to arrive at Beijing airport at around 11 a.m.