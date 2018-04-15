Chinese flight diverted due to "illegal interference"

An Air China flight from Changsha to Beijing was diverted to Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, due to "illegal interference" on Sunday.



Flight CA1350 landed at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport at 9:58 a.m. and all the passengers were returned to the terminal buildings safely, Henan Airport Group said in a statement, adding that the airport was operating normally.



No further details about the diversion were released.



The plane departed Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, at 8:40 a.m. and was expected to arrive at Beijing airport at around 11 a.m.

