Hijacked Air China flight makes emergency landing

An Air China plane was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday morning, after a man hijacked the plane with a pen.



Air China flight CA1350, which took off from Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province and was bound for Beijing, was forced to land in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province.



The emergency landing was made because a man on the plane tried to hijack the plane with a pen, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.



However, the CAAC did not mention the reason for the hijack. Xinhua News Agency reported that the police and local civil aviation administration are dealing with this issue.



CAAC said all of the plane's passengers have safely disembarked, Xinhua reported.





