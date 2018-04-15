HOME >>
Qatar urges protection of Syrian civilians after US-led airstrikes
2018/4/15
Qatar called on the international community to take immediate action to protect Syrian civilians after the US-led airstrikes on the Arab country, state-run Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported Sunday.
Qatar's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said in a statement that immediate action should be taken to protect the civilians from the alleged uses of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime.
It also voiced its support for international efforts to reach a political solution based on the 2012 Geneva Communique and relevant UN resolutions.
Early on Saturday morning, the United States, Britain and France launched a missile attack on military targets in Syria's capital Damascus and central province of Homs.
The joint airstrikes came under the pretext of punishing the Syrian government over its alleged use of poison gas in an attack on the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus on April 7.
The Syrian government, however, has repeatedly rejected the alleged chemical attack in Douma as a fabrication by the rebels and their foreign supporters to justify military strikes on Syria.
The Arab leaders will gather together in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the annual Arab summit to discuss major political issues gripping the Middle East, including Syria, Palestine, Libya and Yemen.
