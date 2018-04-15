‘Mentally abnormal’ man forces Air China flight emergency landing

An Air China flight was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday morning, after a man who "suffers from mental disorder" hijacked the plane with a pen.



The CA1350 flight took off from Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province to Beijing, was forced to land in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province.



The emergency landing was made because a man on the plane tried to hijack the plane with a pen, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).



The public security bureau of Henan later said that the man did it because he "suddenly became mentally abnormal." Xinhua News Agency said the police and local civil aviation administration are dealing with this issue.



CAAC said that all passengers have safely disembarked from the aircraft, Xinhua reported.





