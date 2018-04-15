Mainland stocks fall on soft exports data

Chinese mainland stocks slid on Friday, after data showed China's exports fell unexpectedly in March amid trade tensions with the US.



The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.71 percent to 3,871.14 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.66 percent at 3,159.05 points.



The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.37 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index fell 0.13 percent.



For the week, CSI300 gained 0.4 percent, while the Shanghai index was up 0.9 percent.



"We believe export growth will slow due to yuan appreciation and rising trade tensions," said Lisheng Wang, an economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.



China's March exports fell 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the first drop since February last year, while imports grew 14.4 percent, more than expected, customs data showed on Friday.



That left the country with a rare trade deficit of $4.98 billion for the month, also the first deficit since February 2017.



China's export outlook is being clouded by an escalating trade dispute with the US, which could disrupt its shipments as well as its supply chains, while a cooling property market may curb the country's demand for imported raw materials such as iron ore.



Sectors fell across the board on the mainland, led by healthcare firms, as investors expect domestic pharmaceutical companies to bear the brunt of tariff removal on imported drugs.



Leading drug maker Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine dropped 5.42 percent, and was poised for its worst day since early February.



The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite Index were CCS Supply Chain Management Co up 10 percent, followed by Qian Jiang Water Resources Development Co gaining 10 percent and Tellhow Sci-Tech Co up by 9.99 percent.



The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co down 10.03 percent, followed by Tederic Machinery Co losing 9.98 percent and Zhe Jiang Dong Ri Co down by 9.07 percent.





