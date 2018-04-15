Myanmar's passenger plane makes emergency landing at southern region airport

A Myanmar National Airline flight has made an emergency landing at Dawei Airport in Myanmar's Tanintharyi region due to a shortage of engine oil, according to a release of the Home Affairs Ministry Sunday.



With 69 passengers and eight crews on board, the XY-AJN plane experienced a shortage of oil in the engine on the left while travelling from Yangon-Myeik-Botepyin on Saturday at 01:15 p.m. local time.



The flight also got a flat tire while making emergency landing.



The passengers were transferred to another aircraft to continue their flight to Myeik.

