Hundreds protest in US against military operation in Syria

Hundreds of people held an emergency protest Saturday evening in downtown Los Angeles in response to the US-led airstrikes on Syria the night before.



Waving a huge Syrian national flag and banners saying "No US war on Syria," "US out of the Middle East" and "Money for people's need, NO war," protesters massed at a square at 5:30 p.m. (0130 GMT Sunday) and marched around streets nearby afterward.



The demonstrators called on Washington and its allies not to launch any more missile attacks, condemning the decision of the Trump administration to bomb Syria in response to an alleged sarin gas attack incident as "an unbelievable mistake."



They said international inspectors should be given enough time to check the suspected incident before the US president gave an order to start military attacks.



Tim Tredstone, a protester at the scene, told local ABC7 news channel that he voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. He showed up because he felt "tired of the Middle East war. It is endless; it never stops; it doesn't serve the interest of the United States."



The emergency protest was organized by the International Action Center, which said 2,000 people took part in Saturday's demonstration and other protests were scheduled to be held in New York and other cities across the country this weekend.

