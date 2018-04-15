Shanghai-Jing’an Modern Drama Valley kicks off

The 2018 Shanghai-Jing'an Modern Drama Valley, sponsored by the Jing'an district government, Shanghai Media Group (SMG) and Shanghai Theatre Academy, is set to run from May 5 to 23, representing 17 large-scale dramas, 36 shows and nearly 100 activities.Jing'an Modern Drama Valley is a cultural platform created by Jing'an district in 2009. It is led by the local government and run by professionals, adhering to the purpose of promoting art and benefiting people and aiming to attract more visitors. This year, it will increase subsidies to theaters and producers as to lower ticket prices. The lowest price will be 80 yuan ($12.75) while the highest will be 580 yuan."Shanghai is one of the Chinese literary and art centers, but Shanghai lacks the brand of theatrical activities. Jing'an district has a long history of drama and cultural resources. So we must promote the integration and innovation of dramatic culture based on history," Bao Yingjing, deputy head of Jing'an district, said at press conference on April 12.This year's activities of Jing'an Modern Drama Valley are more focused on artistic quality and international elements. Jing'an district will contribute to the development of Shanghai as Asia's performing arts capital.Jing'an Modern Drama Valley is divided into three parts: Specially Invited Theater, City Dweller Theater and 2017 One Drama Awards.Specially Invited Theater is going to be held in several theaters and business centers in the district including Daning Theater, Shanghai Majestic Theater and Jing'an District Culture Center. It will represent famous dramas from eight countries and regions. For example, Two Swords directed by Grzegorz Jarzyna and Hamlet directed by Valery Fokin.City Dweller Theater is another major section of the festival, which provides a platform for drama lovers to perform. It is also designed to bring in creative new blood and foster promising theater practitioners, which can level the city's amateur theater field. It will be focused on five parts.In May, Jing'an district and Edinburgh will sign a cultural cooperation agreement at the Jing'an Edinburgh Drama Summit which will be held in Shanghai. Renowned drama artists, performing troupes, critics, theater operators and officials from Edinburgh and Edinburgh Festival Fringe will discuss with Chinese drama scholars and experts about "drama and city." They will exchange ideas and build relations between Jing'an and Edinburgh, Jing'an Modern Drama Valley and Edinburgh International Festival.A cultural axis is built along the Nanjing Road West with Jing'an Park being the center and stretching to nearby commercial zones and Wujiang Road. Art lectures, exhibitions and performances will be offered in public spaces. A reading pavilion is also to be set up at the entrance of Jing'an Park, allowing people to have rest and read books.On May 18, Zhang Jun, a renowned Chinese Kunqu Opera artitst, will bring back the glory of Kunqu Opera by holding a concert in the Mercedes-Benz Arena of Pudong New Area to advance and enrich Chinese traditional culture.Original plays will be collected around the city. The selected works will be staged from May 7 to 13 in Jing'an District Culture Center.During the period of Jing'an Modern Drama Valley, dramas will be staged in cultural activities centers in 14 communities in Jing'an, allowing people to enjoy fun of watching and experiencing drama at the doorstep.Academy Awards are newly set up this year, in order to encourage and support original campus drama and talent. Award-winning works are strictly selected by professionals and will be announced in the 2017 One Drama Awards Ceremony on May 23.It is worth mentioning that Jing'an Modern Drama Valley has specially set up the Lithuanian Theatre Festival. Classic works including A Spiritual Matter, The Masquerade and The Three Sisters from Lithuania, one of the countries along the Belt and Road , will be presented during the festival. A Spiritual Matter will commemorate the 100th birthday of late Swedish director and writer Ingmar Bergman.The story was written by Zhou Xinyu.

A stage photo of The Masquerade









Opening ceremony of the 2018 Shanghai-Jing'an Modern Drama Valley Photos: Courtesy of Jing'an Modern Drama Valley





