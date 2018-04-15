Sanitation worker finds lost diamond ring in 4 tons of garbage

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"I threw my diamond ring into the trash!"An employee of a jewelry store in a local shopping mall in Shanghai accidentally threw away a diamond ring valued at 100,000 yuan ($15,942.90) into a garbage can, eastday.com reported Sunday. A sanitation worker surnamed Yao then decided to help find the lost item by checking 60 garbage cans at the garbage processing center of the shopping mall. Fortunately, thanks to Yao's experience, it only took him around 30 minutes to find the ring.