Shanghai tops foreigners’ most attractive city list

Shanghai has topped the list of the most attractive Chinese cities for foreigners for the sixth consecutive year, Shanghai Observer reported Saturday.



The ranking, titled "Amazing China: the Most Attractive Chinese Cities for Foreigners," released by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, was launched in 2010. It is the only ranking for Chinese mainland cities voted on completely by foreigners for four indexes: expat-friendly policies, governmental administrative capacity and working and living environments.



In 2017, 80,914 foreigners were attracted to Shanghai for innovation and start-ups. By the end of March, the city had issued confirmation letters for foreign high-end talents to 100 high-end overseas talents invited by universities, research institutes and foreign-funded research and development centers.



The ranking was based on a poll carried out among 29,560 foreign professionals throughout China via paper and online voting between November in 2017 and February in 2018.





