Longines global horse race arrives in city

The 2018 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour is expected to be held for the consecutive fifth time at the equestrian arena on Xueye Road in Pudong New Area on April 20, and the first batch of top-class racing horses have arrived in town, Xinmin Evening News reported Sunday.



It was reported that an airplane with 45 top-level racing horses landed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at around 2 am Sunday.



Eight professional horse keepers, one veterinarian and two transporting staffs were also on the same flight with the horses, ensuring the horses receiving professional care during the long flight. Due to Shanghai's weather, some horses were less active after they arrived in the city.





