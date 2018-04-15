Happy birthday:



Proper preparation will be the key to success. A massive number of challenges are on the way and if you are not ready for them, they will knock you head over heels. Make sure all your digital devices are completely up to date. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 9, 14, 17.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



While credit can be appealing, it will become a sinkhole from which you will never escape if you take it too far. If you don't have the money in the bank to pay for something, it will be best to put off that purchase until some more cash comes your way. ✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The waters of your life have become extremely turbulent of late. You don't have to deal with this alone. Your family and friends can be a calm port in the storm, but you will need to reach out to them for help. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Some major opportunities are coming over the horizon. Before they arrive, however, you will have a lot of work to do. Make sure you carry out detailed research when it comes to business deals or you may overlook a simple yet potentially disastrous flaw. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



No matter how busy you may be, remember to put a little time aside for your family and close friends. If you are not careful one day, you may look up from your desk to discover that you are all alone. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



This will be a good day to make those changes to your living space that you have been considering. Let your creativity come to the fore as you search for the perfect look for your home. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A number of interesting opportunities will come across your desk today. Do not spend too much time thinking things over or else you may miss out. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your guardian angel has been working overtime lately. While this has enabled you to take advantage of some lucky breaks, it's time to give him a break for a while by distancing yourself far away from risky ventures. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You may find yourself becoming tired very quickly today. Conserving your energy will be a must if you want to make it through to the end of the day. Taking frequent breaks is sure to help keep you from burning out too soon. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A storm is brewing. It would be wise to keep your head down over the next few days. Keeping a low profile will help you avoid getting sucked into trouble. That stars will shine down on you when it comes to artistic endeavors. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



The rumors will be flying at work today. Do what you can to avoid involving yourself in idle gossip. While it may be fun to theorize about what is happening, it will be best to wait for some more concrete information. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You may hear conflicting reports about an important issue. Your best bet is to go right to the source. Avoid making any financial investments for the time being. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to romance. This will be the perfect time to add a bit of spice to your relationship. ✭✭✭✭