Puzzle

ACROSS1 Oven for drying5 Gentlewoman kin9 Update an atlas14 Biting pest15 Opera's Trojan princess16 Not dead yet17 Quarry worker's domain?20 Powerful cleaner21 Effective banes22 Money "understandings"23 Coconut and peanut24 Horse enclosure27 Bungalow roof material32 Back, on a boat35 Bypass vowels37 "___ noted"38 Retiring after a trip?42 Flying toy43 Divided peninsula44 Amazement45 "Holy" thing48 Stares impolitely50 Requirement52 Ankle bones56 Perfect remedy60 Coastal mineral62 Moving fast with runners?64 Transmits65 Tiny parasites66 Besides67 Playfully taunt68 Mouse alarms?69 Ruler long goneDOWN1 Butcher's leftovers2 San Antonio dome3 Historic Alabama city4 Mouse clutchers5 Short, in clothing6 Microscopic pond life7 Lung filler8 New Zealand native9 Debonair in autumn?10 Flamboyant flair11 Muck go-with12 State firmly13 Round veggies18 Dancing together19 Type of following23 Defunct cigarette brand25 Legendary boxer26 Bring together28 Fuss, to Shakespeare29 Big brass instrument30 Yarn ball31 Jekyll's counterpart32 Puts questions to33 Use a spatula34 Monkey variety36 Ireland, romantically39 Front to "cent"40 Maiden name preceder41 Scot's pattern46 Surgically cut47 College freshman, often49 Perfume powder bag51 America's bird53 Makes cloudy54 Spicy dip55 Less hale56 "Hey, there" kin57 Sheltered on the sea58 One of Columbus' three59 Re-checks the check60 It's over a foot61 Woolly mamas63 Casino cube

Solution