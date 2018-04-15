Crossword

Published: 2018/4/15

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Oven for drying

  5 Gentlewoman kin

  9 Update an atlas

 14 Biting pest

 15 Opera's Trojan princess

 16 Not dead yet

 17 Quarry worker's domain?

 20 Powerful cleaner

 21 Effective banes

 22 Money "understandings"

 23 Coconut and peanut

 24 Horse enclosure

 27 Bungalow roof material

 32 Back, on a boat

 35 Bypass vowels

 37 "___ noted"

 38 Retiring after a trip?

 42 Flying toy

 43 Divided peninsula

 44 Amazement

 45 "Holy" thing

 48 Stares impolitely

 50 Requirement

 52 Ankle bones

 56 Perfect remedy

 60 Coastal mineral

 62 Moving fast with runners?

 64 Transmits

 65 Tiny parasites

 66 Besides

 67 Playfully taunt

 68 Mouse alarms?

 69 Ruler long gone

DOWN

  1 Butcher's leftovers

  2 San Antonio dome

  3 Historic Alabama city

  4 Mouse clutchers

  5 Short, in clothing

  6 Microscopic pond life

  7 Lung filler

  8 New Zealand native

  9 Debonair in autumn?

 10 Flamboyant flair

 11 Muck go-with

 12 State firmly

 13 Round veggies

 18 Dancing together

 19 Type of following

 23 Defunct cigarette brand

 25 Legendary boxer

 26 Bring together

 28 Fuss, to Shakespeare

 29 Big brass instrument

 30 Yarn ball

 31 Jekyll's counterpart

 32 Puts questions to

 33 Use a spatula

 34 Monkey variety

 36 Ireland, romantically

 39 Front to "cent"

 40 Maiden name preceder

 41 Scot's pattern

 46 Surgically cut

 47 College freshman, often

 49 Perfume powder bag

 51 America's bird

 53 Makes cloudy

 54 Spicy dip

 55 Less hale

 56 "Hey, there" kin

 57 Sheltered on the sea

 58 One of Columbus' three

 59 Re-checks the check

 60 It's over a foot

 61 Woolly mamas

 63 Casino cube

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
