Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Oven for drying
5 Gentlewoman kin
9 Update an atlas
14 Biting pest
15 Opera's Trojan princess
16 Not dead yet
17 Quarry worker's domain?
20 Powerful cleaner
21 Effective banes
22 Money "understandings"
23 Coconut and peanut
24 Horse enclosure
27 Bungalow roof material
32 Back, on a boat
35 Bypass vowels
37 "___ noted"
38 Retiring after a trip?
42 Flying toy
43 Divided peninsula
44 Amazement
45 "Holy" thing
48 Stares impolitely
50 Requirement
52 Ankle bones
56 Perfect remedy
60 Coastal mineral
62 Moving fast with runners?
64 Transmits
65 Tiny parasites
66 Besides
67 Playfully taunt
68 Mouse alarms?
69 Ruler long gone
DOWN
1 Butcher's leftovers
2 San Antonio dome
3 Historic Alabama city
4 Mouse clutchers
5 Short, in clothing
6 Microscopic pond life
7 Lung filler
8 New Zealand native
9 Debonair in autumn?
10 Flamboyant flair
11 Muck go-with
12 State firmly
13 Round veggies
18 Dancing together
19 Type of following
23 Defunct cigarette brand
25 Legendary boxer
26 Bring together
28 Fuss, to Shakespeare
29 Big brass instrument
30 Yarn ball
31 Jekyll's counterpart
32 Puts questions to
33 Use a spatula
34 Monkey variety
36 Ireland, romantically
39 Front to "cent"
40 Maiden name preceder
41 Scot's pattern
46 Surgically cut
47 College freshman, often
49 Perfume powder bag
51 America's bird
53 Makes cloudy
54 Spicy dip
55 Less hale
56 "Hey, there" kin
57 Sheltered on the sea
58 One of Columbus' three
59 Re-checks the check
60 It's over a foot
61 Woolly mamas
63 Casino cube
Solution