Foreigners in Shanghai react to Facebook data crisis

Facebook was recently involved in an information leakage case, after a UK company, Cambridge Analytica, hired by US President Donald Trump was given data of 50 million Facebook users, in violation of the law. The Global Times recently asked some foreigners in Shanghai about their opinions of this news and whether they care about their information security or not.Joanne Heggie from Australia said that she supposes Facebook is just a media. At the end of the day, even though Cambridge Analytica was involved, it is up to individual consumers to make a decision on what they see on their Facebook News Feed, and the actions they want to take.Italian national Ciacomo Rocca thinks people should try to get used to it. "It is normal if you put your life on Facebook then your information will be useful to other people."Valeria from Switzerland said she doesn't care if her information is leaked. "If my information, like where I live or how old I am, is leaked, I don't really care. But I think if my private account or my password is leaked, I would be really concerned."Australian national Jonathan Brown doesn't agree with Valeria. "It's quite detrimental to security all over the world, because Facebook has over 2 billion users."According to a news report by Science and Technology Daily on March 28, Facebook shares tumbled nearly 14 percent, causing it to lose about $75 billion of its market value over one week after the data breach was made public. Some advertisers said they will stop advertising on Facebook. Tesla's founder Elon Musk even deleted the official pages of SpaceX and Tesla from Facebook.How do foreign interviewees in China react to this trust crisis of Facebook? Will they continue to use Facebook?"It's very prevalent in Australia," Heggie said. "Our markets are using it for advertising as well. So it's a very powerful medium to get your brand out to people."Valeria said she will continue using it. "Because I want to stay in contact with a lot of my colleagues from foreign countries.""As long as they are enhancing their security, I think I will keep using it," Brown said.However, the case of information leakage may have a hidden conspiracy. According to The Guardian, "The data analytics firm that worked with Donald Trump's election team and the winning Brexit campaign harvested millions of Facebook profiles of US voters, in one of the tech giant's biggest-ever data breaches, and used them to build a powerful software program to predict and influence choices at the ballot box.""Because people are easily influenced by what they see and hear, Facebook has essentially reached within people's phones and people's lives. It does have impact, but I still believe that people have their own free opinion. They could've not paid attention to that if they don't want to," Heggie told the Global Times.Valeria thinks that Trump has done more stupid things. "So this is a tiny thing compared to the other things he did. If Americans accept the other things, I think that won't be a huge thing for the election."

One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 11. Advocacy group Avaaz is calling attention to what the group says are hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook. Photo: AFP

In recent years, internet security cases have emerged in an endless stream. Do foreigners think the online environment is safe?"Internet security and data privacy laws, in my opinion, are just the tip of the iceberg. This is going to get more and more regulated, because a lot of different international bodies are deciding to get involved now," Heggie said. She also believes that people should have the choice to receive information or let their data be sold and distributed.Valeria thinks that, for bank payments, it is secure. "But not everything. For online shopping for example."Rocca never felt unsafe on the internet, because he doesn't put much information into it.In fact, there are many potential crises online. "There are a lot of phishing sites where people connect to Wi-Fi, which are not secure, because they are not real. They ask for your personal details, and some people think they are a real site, their personal information will be leaked," Brown said. He thinks making sure you go to a reliable site is very important.According to a report by chinanews.com on April 11, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as an ideal and optimistic enterprise. It did not take sufficient measures to prevent the platform from spreading fake news and hostile comments, even affecting the results of the election and damaging the interests of the users. He acknowledged that Facebook failed to face up to its responsibilities and made a mistake. As a founder and operator, he is responsible for the incident.This article was written by Zhou Xinyu.

Photos: VCG and Xiang Jun/GT

