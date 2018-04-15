Visitors flock to Minalungao National Park in the Philippines

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/15 19:02:47

Visitors use bamboo rafts as they swim in the waters of Penaranda River inside the Minalungao National Park in Nueva Ecija Province, the Philippines, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Visitors swim in the waters of Penaranda River inside the Minalungao National Park in Nueva Ecija Province, the Philippines, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Visitors use bamboo rafts as they swim in the waters of Penaranda River inside the Minalungao National Park in Nueva Ecija Province, the Philippines, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Visitors use bamboo rafts as they swim in the waters of Penaranda River inside the Minalungao National Park in Nueva Ecija Province, the Philippines, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Visitors flock the Minalungao National Park in Nueva Ecija Province, the Philippines, April 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Posted in: WORLD,LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus