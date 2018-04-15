Learning Chinese

tech god



技术大牛



(jì shù dà niú)

A: I broke my computer while on vacation. What am I going to do? It's going to cost a lot of money to get it fixed!



我度假的时候把电脑弄坏了,怎么办?修起来要花很多钱的！



(wǒ dùjià de shíhòu bǎ diànnǎo nònɡ huài le, zěn me bàn? xiū qǐlái yào huā hěnduō qián de!)

B: Go ask Xiaobai to help you fix it. He's a tech god, I'm sure he'll be able to handle it.



你去找小白帮你处理一下吧,他是技术大牛,准能搞定。



(nǐ qù zhǎo xiǎo bái bānɡ nǐ chǔlǐ yīxià ba, tā shì jìshù dà niú,zhǔn nénɡ ɡǎodìnɡ.)

A: Really? My computer won't even turn on though.



真的吗？我的电脑现在连开机都开不了了。



(zhēn de ma? wǒ de diànnǎo xiànzài lián kāijī dōu kāi bù liǎo le.)

B: Don't worry. He's the one you need. He helped fix my computer just last month after I dropped it in the bathtub!



放心吧,找他准没错。上个月他刚帮我修好了电脑,我当时把电脑掉到浴缸里了！



(fànɡ xīn ba, zhǎo tā zhǔn méi cuò. shànɡ ɡè yuè tā ɡānɡ bānɡ wǒ xiūhǎo le diànnǎo, wǒ dānɡshí bǎ diànnǎo diàodào yùɡānɡ lǐ le!)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





