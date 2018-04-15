US data analytics giant sees sweet spots in China

Nick Lisi, executive vice president and chief sales officer of SAS Photo: Courtesy of SAS

SAS, the North Carolina-based business analytics software giant, was among the nearly 30 US companies whose managers traveled with US President Donald Trump on his visit China in November 2017 to make deals. The company was one of the few technology enterprises in Trump's business delegation.SAS has been doing business in China for nearly 20 years, with customers in industries such as banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing and government agencies. For six consecutive years, SAS has achieved double-digit revenue growth in China.At this year's SAS Global Forum in Denver, Colorado, which concluded on Wednesday (US time), the Global Times' Chu Daye (GT) talked with Nick Lisi (Lisi), executive vice president of SAS and a member of the November US business delegation, on the company's business plans in China and related issues.

GT: China is often described as a viable challenger to the US in the high-technology field. What's your impression?



Lisi: I was very impressed with the [Chinese] focus, strategy and approach to the technology sector. It is interesting when you put it in terms of challenging the US.



There are a lot of very strong technology sectors globally. There are pockets globally where we found skills or innovations are occurring. China is one of those.

GT: China will be the next big digital economy market, yet SAS' revenue regional breakdown indicates less than 15 percent of its revenue come from Asia. Why is that?



Lisi: For this business, the return goes in proportion with the investment. Actually, in the past couple of years, we started to disproportionately invest in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically in China. You will see an increase in China [in time] as the country is receiving more than its fair share of SAS' investment.



The beauty of the Chinese economy is that you have so much of everything. A business can pick up any verticals, such as telecommunications and transportation, to do things. But some of our work is things that we are doing around the Made in China 2025 initiative and how we are providing that enabling technology is something we expect to contribute a lot to the initiative and to get growth from. That initiative is right in our sweet spot.

GT: What is your take on the intellectual property (IP) issue?



Lisi: The whole idea around IP is very sensitive. The topic was raised and discussed during the trade mission's visit [in November]. The Chinese response was exactly the same as the US response: We need to respect each other's IP as we go forward and build on that. If we can maintain this situation, we should be really able to contribute to the growth of [related] industries.



China is significant in that it is not only an economic producer but also an economic consumer. We need to find ways to make those kinds of initiatives work, rather than retreat to our own respective markets.