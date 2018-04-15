Woman pleads guilty to selling infant daughter

An East China woman is standing trial for kidnapping and selling her own infant daughter, then squandering the cash.
The defendant surnamed He pleaded guilty to charges of child trafficking among other crimes in the city's Xiaoshan district court on Saturday.
Investigators said that He sold the three-month-old for 18,000 yuan ($2,870) in June, Kankan News reported.
However, the outlet failed to explicitly report whether the child was recovered.
He had absconded with the child following an argument with her husband, who was kept unaware of the sale.
Prosecutors said He spent the money within a week on food, beverage and entertainment. It was not reported how she was finally brought to justice.
In China, punishment for child trafficking ranges from a minimum of five years in prison to the death penalty.
He's council recommended probation, arguing that she had cooperated with the investigation and that her daughter was "still young and needs to be cared for," media reported.
He also faces theft charges for stealing an iPhone 7
Plus during the ordeal.
The court has yet to reach a verdict.Kankan News