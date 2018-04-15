Debt-ridden man has wife marry his own father

A man who skipped out on a multimillion yuan loan is accused of transferring property to his common-law wife who then legally married his father to escape a court investigation.



A Zichuan, Shandong Province court ruled the man surnamed Sun had defaulted on a 10 million yuan ($1.5 million)loan taken out in 2016.



The court began an asset investigation that found Sun held property in Beijing.



However, the property was in his father's name.



Investigators said Sun had transferred the property through a scheme that involved first passing it to his common-law wife, surnamed Liu.



Despite having a wedding ceremony and living together for years, Sun and Liu had never legally married.



This enabled Liu to legally marry Sun's father, allowing her to transfer the deed to him and secure the property.



The investigation is ongoing.



The Paper

