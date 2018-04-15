New Volkswagen CEO may become Audi head

Herbert Diess, the new chief executive of Volkswagen (VW), will likely take the helm of luxury division Audi's supervisory board next month, sources at VW group said over the weekend.



Diess, who has been head of VW's core brand since 2015, replaced Matthias Mueller as CEO of VW group on Thursday after key stakeholders at Europe's biggest automaker decided that changes at the company required a new CEO.



Diess, a former executive at Audi's luxury rival BMW, is expected to replace Mueller as chair of Audi's 20-member supervisory board at a meeting on May 8, one day before the brand's annual general meeting, the sources said.



"The supervisory board will take a decision on the chair at its next meeting," a spokesman for Audi said, without elaborating.



VW didn't return calls seeking comment.



German magazine Automobilwoche reported on Saturday that Diess wants to become chairman of Audi, without citing a source.



The supervisory board of Audi, the biggest profit engine at VW group, has traditionally been led by the VW group CEO.





