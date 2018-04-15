Chinese market cannot be opened up by threatening rhetoric

After Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last week a slew of measures to further open up the Chinese market, including reduced tariffs on imported cars, there is a palpable complacency among US officials, including President Donald Trump, who appear to think that the Chinese actions were results of the US' threats of tariffs on Chinese goods, which ignited a tit-for-tat trade spat between the world's two largest economies.China's announcement of lower tariffs on imported cars and eased restrictions on foreign carmakers' investments in China, which have been a focus of Trump's criticism of China's trade practices, fueled a jump in stocks of US carmakers.Following Xi's speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia's annual meeting in South China's Hainan Province, Trump tweeted: "Very thankful for President Xi of China's kind words on tariffs and automobile barriers… also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers. We will make great progress together!"If Trump's tweet sounded just a bit self-congratulatory, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was more straightforward, saying "we want to see more than just the rhetoric." She threatened that US tariffs would take effect if China does not follow its announcements with action.But if US officials think they can take credit for the efforts, they misjudged the situation. Even worse, if US officials are convinced that they can open up the Chinese market by issuing unilateral, unlawful threats, it could be dangerous.First, Chinese officials have made clear that the announcements had nothing to do with the trade spat with the US. At a press briefing on Thursday, Gao Feng, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce , said that efforts to further open up the Chinese market are based on the "need of China's own development and have no relationship with the China-US trade frictions."The opening-up policies have been long in the making as China is making a concerted effort to continue its reform and opening-up process that propelled the country to become the second-largest economy in the world. For example, the decision to lower tariffs on imported cars have already been included in multiple official documents, including the Government Work Report delivered to the annual legislative sessions in early March.Furthermore, China's decision to lower tariffs on cars will actually benefit German carmakers more. China imported about 266,657 cars from the US in 2017, around 22 percent of China's total imports, according to industry data. Among the cars that are produced in the US and imported to China, 178,169 were from German automakers, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, data from LMC Automotive shows. Some Chinese analysts said there is no expectation for a big jump in imported car demand.In a commentary, the People's Daily warned last week that the new measures are not applicable to those countries that violate WTO rules and start trade wars with others. That indicates that if the trade disputes further escalate, the US could be left out of the opening-up measures.

Chinese officials have repeatedly stressed that if the US goes ahead with the tariffs threats, China would fight to the bitter end.