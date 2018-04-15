Tanzania welcomes China investment

Tanzania welcomes Chinese investors and the country will facilitate Chinese companies' investment in all ways, Geoffrey Mwambe, the executive director of the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), has said.



TIC's role is to coordinate, encourage, promote and facilitate investment and advise the government on all related matters.



Since Tanzania is focused on industrialization, Mwambe is encouraging Chinese companies to invest in Tanzania. "Some of them have shown examples and we welcome other Chinese companies to do the same," he told the Xinhua News Agency over the weekend.



Mwambe said bilateral trade is growing healthily and China is Tanzania's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade of $3.88 billion in 2016.



China is Tanzania's second-largest source of foreign direct investment and at least 724 Chinese companies are registered with the TIC, while more Tanzanians are forming partnerships in trade and investment with their Chinese counterparts, he said.



"We once again thank China for selecting Tanzania to be among the four pilot countries for China-Africa capacity cooperation," Mwambe said in an interview in Dar es Salaam.



He said the bilateral partnership can grow through projects implemented with Chinese companies' support or through the support of the Chinese government.



He cited projects such as the 1,860-kilometer Tanzania-Zambia railway line, the Julius Nyerere Bridge - which has created many permanent jobs - and the 60,000-seat national stadium, the most modern sports facility of its kind in East Africa.



Mwambe said there is no doubt that Tanzania-China relations have continued to grow over the years.



"Since independence, China has continued to share its expertise with Tanzania in various fields including medicine, agriculture and construction," he said.





