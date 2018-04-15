Panama studies train to Costa Rica

Panama is considering building a passenger train to Costa Rica with China, a project that would require an initial investment of $5 billion, Panama's president told Reuters in an interview.



President Juan Carlos Varela said Panama is promoting infrastructure investment in general.



"We are doing with China a feasibility study of a 450-kilometer train between Panama and the border of Costa Rica," Varela said on the sidelines of the Americas Summit in Lima, Peru on Friday.



Varela also said he expected a $6 billion copper mine under construction by Australia's First Quantum Minerals to start producing next year, adding 2.5 percent to Panama's gross domestic product.





