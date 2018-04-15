Major trading partners not manipulating currency: US

US Treasury Department said Friday that no major trading partner, including China, has manipulated their currency.
"No trading partner was found to have met the legislative standards for currency manipulation during the current reporting period," said the Treasury Department in its Semi-Annual Report to Congress on International Economic and Exchange Rate Policies.
According to the report, "the Monitoring List comprises China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Switzerland, and India."
"China is the most successful example of external rebalancing in the post-crisis period among the major surplus economies," said the report.
China's current account surplus was only 1.4 percent of GDP in the second half of 2017, down from the peak of over 10 percent of GDP in 2007.
The Treasury Department said it places "significant importance" on China adhering to its G20
commitments to refrain from engaging in competitive devaluation and not to target China's exchange rate for competitive purposes.
As China pushed forward market-oriented reforms on its foreign exchange rate mechanism, the yuan has been broadly in line with fundamentals in recent years, many economists and institutions pointed out.