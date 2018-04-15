No Curry, no problem as Warriors rout Spurs

Klay Thompson (bottom) of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of their opening-round NBA playoffs on Saturday in Oakland, California. Photo: VCG

The Golden State Warriors fired a warning to their rivals as the NBA playoffs got under way on Saturday, routing the San Antonio Spurs 113-92 to serve notice they will not be dethroned easily despite Stephen Curry's knee injury.Klay Thompson scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, including five-of-six from the three-point range, and Kevin Durant added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to power Golden State.In Saturday's other games, Eastern Conference top seeds Toronto ­outlasted Washington 114-106 while the Philadelphia 76ers trounced the Miami Heat 130-103.New Orleans dug deep to defeat Portland 97-95 in the late Western Conference game.Earlier, the Warriors updated star guard Curry's left knee sprain before playing, saying he was making progress and will be re-evaluated a week later.Curry, who missed Golden State's last 10 regular-season contests after the March 23 setback, will intensify his rehabilitation work in the next few days with more running and lateral movement, the team said in a statement.Curry averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds for the Warriors, who have played without several top players during the season due to injuries. Despite the setbacks, Golden State won 58 games and are solid contenders for a third title in four seasons and fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.The Warriors struggled down the stretch of the regular season and finished with only the third-best record in the NBA behind Western Conference leaders Houston and Eastern Conference pacesetters Toronto.Reserve Rudy Gay led the Spurs with 15 points while LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes each added 14 for San Antonio.At Philadelphia, the 76ers overcame a spirited first-half display from Miami before stamping their class on their series opener with a devastating second-half display.Australian-born rookie Ben Simmons finished with 17 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds while J.J. Redick led the scoring with 28 points.Miami led 60-56 at halftime but were unable to respond to a second-­half onslaught from the in-form 76ers, who have now won 17 games straight.At Toronto, the Raptors snapped a streak of losses in all nine prior playoff openers in club history. The Raptors struggled into the fourth quarter against a Wizards squad that had the most losses of any playoff team and split four regular-­season games against Toronto.But Raptors reserve Delon Wright scored five points and C.J. Miles ­added a three-pointer in a 10-0 Toronto run in the fourth quarter for a 105-96 lead the Wizards never overcame.Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Wright added 18 points and DeMar DeRozan netted 17. Lowry contributed 11 points and nine assists.John Wall led Washington with 23 points and 15 assists while Markieff Morris added 22 points and 11 rebounds.