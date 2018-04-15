Marathon collapse sours final day

Scotland's Callum Hawkins lies on the ground as Australia's Michael Shelley runs past during the men's marathon at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia on Sunday. Photo: VCG

A marathon runner's dramatic collapse struck a sour note on the last day of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday as hosts Australia finished runaway winners on the medals table with 80 golds.Organizers defended the medical response but criticized bystanders for snapping pictures of a stricken Callum Hawkins, who keeled over two kilometers from victory. In temperatures nudging 30 C on the Gold Coast, Scotland's Hawkins wobbled and went down twice, lying prone for some time before help arrived."I like many others was distressed to see a wonderful athlete like Callum collapse during the closing stages of today's marathon," said chief organizer Mark Peters."I was also concerned about the behavior of a small number of bystanders who chose to take images. This is not in keeping with the spirit of GC2018."TV commentators and viewers blasted Hawkins' wait for medical assistance, while many also criticized the bystanders who took pictures.Marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe tweeted that there were "big questions" for the organizing committee and medical staff. "That should never happen," she said.Australian winner Michael Shelley ran past the prone Hawkins just as help arrived. The Scottish runner was taken to hospital but was not in a serious condition.The Games has been painted by organizers as Australia's chance to burnish its image for sportsmanship after a Test cricket cheating scandal which shocked the nation.The hosts concluded the 11-day Games, involving 71 ­nations and territories, with 80 gold medals, way ahead of England's 45 and India's 26.But Australia suffered setbacks on the last day when their women's rugby team lost a sudden-­death thriller against New Zealand in the inaugural final. Kelly Brazier scored from inside her own half to clinch it 17-12 in the first extra period and avenge New Zealand's defeat to Australia in the 2016 Olympic title decider.In the women's netball final, heavy favorites Australia were also stunned by England in gripping fashion when Helen Housby scored the winning goal in the last second to make it 52-51.However, Australia thrashed Canada 87-47 in the men's basketball final, Shelley won the marathon and David Palmer and Zac Alexander were crowned men's doubles squash champions on the final day.Helalia Johannes won the women's marathon in 2:32.40, becoming Namibia's first female gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games.Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei fought back from a game down to beat India's newly crowned world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth in the men's badminton final.Saina Nehwal won an all-­Indian women's badminton final against P.V. Sindhu, and Singapore finished with table tennis success in the men's singles and mixed doubles.