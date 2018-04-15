Badminton great Lee eyes Tokyo 2020

Malaysian badminton great Lee Chong Wei said he hopes to wring one more Olympics from his creaking body after signing off from the Commonwealth Games with a third singles gold on Sunday. The 35-year-old roared back from behind to beat India's new world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth - a decade his junior - 19-21, 21-14, 21-14.



Lee, approaching the end of one of badminton's great careers, remains without an Olympic gold, but he said he hoped to have one more shot at Tokyo 2020.



He said he will not be back at another Commonwealths, and when asked by AFP if he would go for gold in 2020, Lee replied, "I don't know, year to year I will play first because now I'm very scared of injuries.



"After this year finishes I will see in the second year and if I can keep fit, I will play in Tokyo 2020.



"If not, I think I will stop."



An overcome Lee collapsed on his back with his hands over his face as he made it a Commonwealth hat trick to add to a trophy haul that also includes three Olympic silvers.



But he predicted a bright future for Srikanth, who only reached the top ranking on Thursday and beat Lee in the mixed-team final to seal gold for India. Srikanth went some way to justifying his lofty ranking as he raced ahead 21-19 in the first game of the final.



Lee, currently ranked seventh in the world, stormed back in the second to take it 21-14, then stepped up another gear to clinch the decider by the same emphatic score.



