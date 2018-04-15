Jailing of nine Catalan leaders sparks protests in Barcelona

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Barcelona on Sunday to protest the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders facing trial on "rebellion" charges.



Many chanted "Freedom for the political prisoners" as they marched along the Parallel Avenue, one of the city's main streets, many waving the red-and-yellow Catalan flag.



The protest comes six months after the first incarcerations of top Catalan separatist leaders for misuse of public funds, sedition and rebellion.



The demonstration was organized by two grassroots independence groups, the ANC and Omnium, whose presidents are among the nine separatist leaders in prison awaiting trial on their role in last year's failed breakaway bid by Catalonia.



The Guardia Urbana, a Catalan municipal police force, said estimated 315,000 people turned out.

