New People’s Liberation Army rules stress Xi thought to strengthen armed forces

China has issued a set of revised regulations on fundamental rules governing the People's Liberation Army, which stress Xi Jinping thought to strengthen the armed forces.



The regulations included rules on military discipline, training management, weight standards for soldiers, the use of mobile phones and the internet, as well as the use of live-fire salutes to pay respect to martyrs.



Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, signed orders to publish three regulations on the military's interior order, code of conduct and military formation.



The revised regulations removed the previous restrictions on using mobile phones. It states that soldiers are allowed to use mobile phones on public networks during personal time or vacations. However, it ruled that military personnel must register their name, title, phone number, phone model, WeChat account and QQ account with their units to use their mobile phones.



The revised regulations also allow soldiers to invite their relatives to military ceremonies, such as when they receive promotions, a medal or an award.





