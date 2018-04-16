Foreign students learn tea culture in E China

Foreign students learn tea-making skills in a tea park in Jurong of Zhenjiang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 15, 2018. Foreign students of Jiangsu Vocational College of Agriculture and Forestry learned tea culture in the tea park on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Students pick tea leaves in a tea park in Jurong of Zhenjiang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 15, 2018. Foreign students of Jiangsu Vocational College of Agriculture and Forestry learned tea culture in the tea park on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

