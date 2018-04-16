People enjoy flowers at Groot-Bijgaarden castle in Brussels

People enjoy flowers at Groot-Bijgaarden castle in the suburb of Brussels, Belgium, April 15, 2018. The castle, which is planted by over 1.7 million plants of flowers, will open to the public from April 6 to May 6. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

People enjoy flowers at Groot-Bijgaarden castle in the suburb of Brussels, Belgium, April 15, 2018. The castle, which is planted by over 1.7 million plants of flowers, will open to the public from April 6 to May 6. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

People enjoy flowers at Groot-Bijgaarden castle in the suburb of Brussels, Belgium, April 15, 2018. The castle, which is planted by over 1.7 million plants of flowers, will open to the public from April 6 to May 6. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

People enjoy flowers at Groot-Bijgaarden castle in the suburb of Brussels, Belgium, April 15, 2018. The castle, which is planted by over 1.7 million plants of flowers, will open to the public from April 6 to May 6. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

People enjoy flowers at Groot-Bijgaarden castle in the suburb of Brussels, Belgium, April 15, 2018. The castle, which is planted by over 1.7 million plants of flowers, will open to the public from April 6 to May 6. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

People enjoy flowers at Groot-Bijgaarden castle in the suburb of Brussels, Belgium, April 15, 2018. The castle, which is planted by over 1.7 million plants of flowers, will open to the public from April 6 to May 6. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)