Water-sprinkling festival held in Yunnan to pray for good fortune

People celebrate the water-sprinkling festival at a square in Jinghong City, Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2018. People sprinkle water to each other to pray for good fortune during the traditional water-sprinkling festival, which is also the New Year festival of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A ceremony is held on the bank of the Lancang River to celebrate the New Year festival of the Dai ethnic group in Jinghong City, Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2018.

