Tea fields in C China's Wufeng enter into spring harvest season

Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows a tea garden in Shiqiaogou Village of Changleping Town in Wufeng County, central China's Hubei Province, April 14, 2018. The 213,000 mu (14,200 hectares) of tea fields in Wufeng have entered into spring harvest season. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Villagers pick tea leaves at the tea garden in Shiqiaogou Village of Changleping Town in Wufeng County, central China's Hubei Province, April 14, 2018. The 213,000 mu (14,200 hectares) of tea fields in Wufeng have entered into spring harvest season. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Villagers perform for tourists at the tea garden in Yuyangguan Town in Wufeng County, central China's Hubei Province, April 15, 2018. The 213,000 mu (14,200 hectares) of tea fields in Wufeng have entered into spring harvest season. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows a tea garden in Xiangdong Village of Wufeng Town in Wufeng County, central China's Hubei Province, April 14, 2018. The 213,000 mu (14,200 hectares) of tea fields in Wufeng have entered into spring harvest season. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Tourists pick tea leaves at the tea garden in Yuyangguan Town in Wufeng County, central China's Hubei Province, April 14, 2018. The 213,000 mu (14,200 hectares) of tea fields in Wufeng have entered into spring harvest season. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)